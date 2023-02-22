Report: Ravens to hire Willie Taggart as running backs coach

Getty Images

The Ravens dipped into the college ranks to hire offensive coordinator Todd Monken and they’re reportedly going that route to fill another spot on their offensive coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is set to hire former Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart as their running backs coach. Taggart was fired by FAU last year and was expected to be part of Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado.

Before becoming a head coach at Western Kentucky in 2010, Taggart had been the running backs coach at Stanford under Harbaugh’s brother Jim. That was his last assistant coaching post as he’s spent the past 13 years as a head coach.

Taggart went 71-80 over that span and his teams advanced to five bowl games, although he only coached in two of them as he’d left for other jobs before the other three postseason games were played.