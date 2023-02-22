Reports: Patrick Toney, Ryan Smith joining Cardinals coaching staff

Getty Images

The Cardinals are reportedly reaching to the collegiate level to fill out their defensive coaching staff.

Chris Low of ESPN reports that University of Florida co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney is leaving the SEC school to take a job as a secondary coach in Arizona. Toney also worked with safeties for the Gators and another report on Wednesday makes it appear that will be his area of responsibility on Jonathan Gannon’s staff as well.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Northwestern cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith will be taking the same job with the Cardinals. Smith worked at Virginia Tech, James Madison, and Penn State.

Florida tight ends coach William Peagler is also reportedly leaving the school for a job on Gannon’s staff. The role is unspecified, but is believed to be on the defensive side of the ball.