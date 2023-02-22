Taylor Lewan confirms he is being released

Getty Images

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said two weeks ago that he expected to be released, and now he has confirmed it’s official.

The Twitter account of Lewan’s Bussin’ With the Boys podcast broke the news that the Titans are releasing Lewan.

Lewan has missed 30 games over the last three seasons because of knee injuries, and he had a non-guaranteed salary of $14.8 million for this season, so it would have been a major surprise if the Titans had kept Lewan. Aging, injured and expensive are the perfect storm of factors that get players cut.

It’s still possible that Lewan could re-sign with the Titans for less money, or could sign elsewhere, but retirement would have to be a viable option for the 31-year-old Lewan as well.