Tee Martin moves to quarterback coach with Ravens

Getty Images

Tee Martin will be back with the Ravens in 2023, but he will have a new role on John Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that Martin will be their quarterbacks coach. Martin was the team’s wide receivers coach the last two years.

Martin was a quarterback during his playing days and he played the position well enough to lead Tennessee to a national title in 1998. He was a quarterbacks coach early in his collegiate coaching career, but moved to work with wide receivers during stints at USC and his alma mater.

The Ravens also confirmed that they have fired former Oregon and Florida State head coach Willie Taggart as their running backs coach. Scott Elliott has been named the team’s strength and conditioning coordinator. Anthony Watson, Ron Shrift, and Kaelyn Buskey also remain on Harbaugh’s staff and will serve as strength and conditioning coaches alongside Elliott.