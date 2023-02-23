Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat.

Rodgers, whose football future is one of the most-discussed topics of this NFL offseason, said a darkness retreat in complete solitude would help him in his process of deciding whether to return to the Packers, seek a trade elsewhere or retire. That decision-making process seems to be progressing, as Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats, told ESPN that Rodgers left the facility.

Although Rodgers had previously said he planned to spend four days and four nights at the facility, he reportedly arrived on Monday and left on Wednesday.

Rodgers spent his retreat in a 300-square-foot room that has no natural light and is designed to be silent. He had a bed, a meditation mat and a bathroom, and food was brought to him.

The 39-year-old Rodgers will make $60 million this season if he remains with the Packers under his current contract. The Jets are reportedly interested in trading for him, and there has been some talk that the Packers are ready to move on from him. Rodgers has also indicated that he might decide to walk away. He has not yet spoken publicly since leaving the retreat.