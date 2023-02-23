Broncos hire Davis Webb as quarterbacks coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 23, 2023, 4:54 PM EST
Russell Wilson is getting a new position coach, and it’s someone who has a lot less experience playing the quarterback position than Wilson does.

Davis Webb is being hired as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson has started 189 games in his NFL career. Webb has started one game, the Giants’ meaningless Week 18 game at the end of last season. But Broncos coach Sean Payton apparently thinks the 28-year-old Webb can teach the 34-year-old Wilson about the quarterback position.

Webb had previously indicated he was thinking about retiring as a player to pursue a coaching career, and it appears he has now done so, although there’s been no official retirement announcement. Webb will continue to spend his Sundays on the sideline, but now he’ll do so as a coach, not a backup.

3 responses to “Broncos hire Davis Webb as quarterbacks coach

  1. I’m sure Russell Wilson will take kindly to advice from a guy 6 years younger than him with much less experience. I mean, we know Russ is so humble and great in the locker room.

  3. Wilson will not be listening to a 1st year rookie QB coach who is a 28 year old 3rd round bust who played 1 game in the NFL.

