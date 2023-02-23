Cardinals cut Chris Banjo

Getty Images

The Cardinals released veteran defensive back Chris Banjo on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

He played 13 games for the Cardinals last season, mostly as a core special teams player. Banjo played 287 snaps on special teams and 77 on defense.

Banjo has played 10 seasons, signing with Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2013. Jacksonville cut him, and he ended up playing all 16 games with the Packers as a rookie.

He also has played 23 games with the Saints in his career.

In his career, Banjo has played 131 games with seven starts and has 143 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups.