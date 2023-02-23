Eric Bieniemy “fired up and excited” to call plays for Commanders

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2023, 11:30 AM EST
NFL: FEB 15 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Victory Parade
Getty Images

Eric Bieniemy won two Super Bowls as the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, so many saw the move to take the same job with the Commanders as a step in the wrong direction for the coach.

Bieniemy had a very different take on things during his introductory press conference on Thursday. Bieniemy said “it’s time for a new challenge” and that he believes “comfort is the enemy of progress” as a coach.

One area where the lateral move represents progress for Bieniemy is in calling offensive plays. Bieniemy did not have those duties while on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City and he made it clear that he’s looking forward to having that responsibility in Washington.

“I’m fired up for it, bro. Fired up and excited,” Bieniemy said.

Some called Bieniemy’s lack of play-calling experience an obstacle to his pursuit of head coaching jobs despite others making similar moves up the coaching ladder without having that role in the past. Bieniemy can answer any doubts on that front this season and a successful campaign should make it harder for teams to pass on him when openings arise in the future.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Eric Bieniemy “fired up and excited” to call plays for Commanders

  1. Whats so bad about being a career OC in Kansas City and posible winning more Superbowls with Reid and Mahomes???? Stupid Move.

  2. The owners are telling a lie when they say he is a bad interview. This dude sounds like a head coach.
    Very impressive.

  3. I hope the Commanders offensive players are ready to work. EB is a very intense coach. I hope EB is successful in Washington.

  5. This move is like taking a car that hasn’t started in 40 years and entering it into the Daytona 500 and pushing it to make it move. Not a brilliant move by EB.

  6. Better see that offense firing on all cylinders, otherwise the naysayers will have a lot of ammo.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.