Eric Bieniemy: LeSean McCoy is entitled to his own opinion

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 23, 2023, 1:54 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy created a stir with his recent comments on now-Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, saying Bieniemy had “nothing to do with the [Chiefs] pass game.”

There were several players who came to Bieniemy’s defense on social media, including former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

But when Bieniemy was asked about McCoy’s comments on Thursday, he didn’t fire back.

“LeSean McCoy is a future Hall-of-Fame runner. OK? Everybody is entitled to their own comments and how they feel,” Bieniemy said, via John Keim of ESPN.  “When it’s all said and done with, I think that’s all I have to say because he’s entitled to his own opinion.

“That’s life. You have good and you have bad. It does not impact me in any way — because one thing you learn when you’re in this position, you have to learn to eliminate distractions. My job is to focus on the now. Everything outside these walls has no impact on Eric Bieniemy moving forward.”

McCoy spent the 2019 season with Kansas City, but played limited snaps during the regular season and was inactive for the conference championship game and Super Bowl LiV.

When McCoy made some similar disparaging remarks about Bieniemy last spring, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also dismissed the former running back’s comments.

12 responses to “Eric Bieniemy: LeSean McCoy is entitled to his own opinion

  1. Shady’s “opinion” was not only didn’t he call plays, he didn’t do the film review, conduct team/group meeting, do installs. What exactly did he do?

    A disaster is coming to a football team near you. Soon.

  2. That’s a great mindset right there, more folks around the league need to adopt it when talking to the press and creating drama.

  3. Shady is not a hall of fame running back, is he?!?!? As a Bills fan, Im skeptical of that claim, even though he had his best years in Philly, the end of his career was a bust despite the rings he didnt earn, and I’d put Lynch in the Hall over McCoy.

  4. Tyreek Hill has already gone on record saying Shady hasnt liked EB ever since he benched him for fumbling. Shady is shady, and was never a good teammate. Nothing new or worthwhile comes from his “reporting.”

  7. I’m always on board with a guy when he refers to himself in the 3rd person. EB Is the Ocho Cinco of coordinators…

  8. Saying he had “nothing” to do with the passing game is probably inaccurate. But it is probably 100 percent accurate that the passing plays being called came from Reid.

  9. THIS is the reason they put LeSean McCoy on TV.
    He’s not particularly articulate, and his opinions are predictably biased…but apparently someone knew that Shady was eventually going to say something to set the world on fire. Especially during the off-season.

  10. None of McCoy’s former teammates defended him, some even mocked him saying it was because EB coaches hard and McCoy was in his feelings over that. Got to take it with a grain of salt.

    That being said EB did not choose the best environment for success imo. Washington is a complete mess and the NFC East is looking tough

  11. I always get LeSean McCoy and Leveon Bell mixed up. Similar skillsets, ball catching running backs, but by no means are either a future hall of famer, sorry.

