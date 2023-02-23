Eric Bieniemy: Only concern is Washington, we can talk about being a head coach next year

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 23, 2023, 11:19 AM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy says now is not the time to talk about becoming a head coach.

At his introductory press conference in Washington today, Bieniemy said it wouldn’t be fair to the Commanders or his players if he were focusing right now on his desire to be a head coach.

“Right now I’m the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders,” Bieniemy said. “Being a head coach, if that’s to happen it will take care of itself. We’ve had a great deal of success. We went to five straight AFC Championship Games, three out of four Super Bowls, two out of those we won. Being a head coach, it hasn’t happened, it’s not anything that’s going to impact me moving forward because the only thing I need to be concerned with is what’s important today.

“Today, I’ve got to be the best person I can be, I’ve got to be the best coach I can be, and on top of that, I’ve got to get these guys in this building to learn to trust me, to get to know me, but also to understand what the term accountability means. I have to be accountable to these men. All that stuff about being a head coach, we can talk about that next year some time. Right now I need to focus on the job at hand.”

Despite the Chiefs’ success with Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator the last five years, Bieniemy has been repeatedly passed over for head-coaching jobs. A good season for the offense in Washington could earn Bieniemy a head-coaching job a year from now, but Bieniemy says that is not his focus at the moment.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Eric Bieniemy: Only concern is Washington, we can talk about being a head coach next year

  1. This season may be a make it or break it season for Eric as far as becoming a head coach goes.

  5. They gave a very good defense, some nice pieces on offense, but the question as always with Washington is at QB. Is Sam Howell the answer? Or will Heinicke be under center again by Week 4? It will be a challenge for EB, and I wish him well.

  6. Outside of media-born shenanigans this may be the most interested I’ve ever been in Washington. Best of luck EB!

  7. If he succeeds he will be the Commanders next HC , so all you other team fans can stop dreaming 😀

  9. Good for him and hope he is successful. He is apparently a proud professional grown ass man and doesn’t view himself as some mistreated victim as so many talking heads and sites seem to. Respect.

  11. Going to be very difficult to be a top 5-10 offense in NFL with Sam Howell as your starting QB. I just don’t see it going very well.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.