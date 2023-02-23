Michael Bidwill thinks Kyler Murray return will be “earlier than this midseason”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2023, 9:57 AM EST
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has spent some time talking about his plans for quarterback Kyler Murray, but implementing those plans will be delayed by his ongoing recovery from last season’s torn ACL.

Murray tore the ligament in mid-December and the expectation is that he will miss some of next season before he’ll be well enough to return to action. It’s early in the rehabilitation process, but Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill shared his belief that Murray will be missing weeks rather than months once the 2023 season gets underway.

“I think [his return] is going to be earlier than this midseason, so hopefully it’s toward the beginning of the season, but I don’t want to put any specific dates,” Bidwill said Wednesday, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “There could be setbacks, the progress could slow. But he’s a young man, it looks like he is a fast healer, things are going well. Let’s hope that keeps going the way it is.”

It will be some time before anyone knows if Bidwill’s timeline is realistic and Bidwill also said that Colt McCoy is going to be limited in any work he does this offseason because of an undisclosed injury, so the Cardinals will be in the market for some more bodies at quarterback this offseason.

7 responses to “Michael Bidwill thinks Kyler Murray return will be “earlier than this midseason”

  2. Yeah, Kyler is rehabbing his tail off. He’s already parachuting in, sprinting full speed, and even diving behind obstacles in Modern Warfare 2 right now.

  5. Given the Cardinals situation, if you’re going to have a bad backup as your starter for half the season then realistically what are you going to accomplish this season?

  7. He could be back, but proven over and over early back players (including ownership forced back) that rely on their ability to cut and quickness simply cannot move as they did before it usually takes a full year to 18 months before that player is able to cut and have the quickness on that knee again. Really if they were smart and they have yet to show they are anywhere near being smart to try to find a starting QB for the year; there are plenty of around average FA’s out there. Either way, it will be hard for this team not to be picking in the top 5 for the 2024 draft.

