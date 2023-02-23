Patrick Mahomes: I cannot wait for Eric Bieniemy to continue to prove doubters wrong

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 23, 2023, 3:09 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, new Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy responded to LeSean McCoy’s recent comments about Bieniemy’s role in crafting the Chiefs’ offense by saying that McCoy is entitled to his opinion.

Now Patrick Mahomes has added something to the so-called discourse.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III tweeted out the video of Bieniemy addressing McCoy’s comments. Mahomes quoted the post and complimented his former offensive coordinator.

“There should be no questions on how great of a man/coach Coach Bienemy is,” Mahomes tweeted. “His leadership has a direct impact on the player/person I am today! 10+ years learning under one of the greatest coaches of all time…and I cannot wait for him to continue to prove doubters wrong!”

Bieniemy was promoted to Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2018, the same year Mahomes became the team’s starter. Since then, Mahomes has won two MVP awards and two Super Bowl MVP awards.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: I cannot wait for Eric Bieniemy to continue to prove doubters wrong

  1. this is about more than if Bienemy is actually a good coach, not hard to figure out. Sometimes honesty is offensive to some people

  7. mookie34 says:
    February 23, 2023 at 3:36 pm
    PM15 speaks the truth.

    He hasn’t been coached by Bienemy for 10 + years and Bienemy was the running back coach, so not really that truthful 😏
    I guess we won’t have to wait long how good Bienemy’s offence is going to be in Washington….

  9. It’s interesting how no one, including Bieniemy himself, has said that McCoy’s comments about Bieniemy’s role with KC’s offense were incorrect.

  11. How good can ANY offensive coordinator look when Carson Wentz is your quarterback???

  13. Once again, these comments, while certainly praising of EB, do not directly refute Lesean McCoy’s statement.

  14. floriomike says:
    February 23, 2023 at 3:33 pm
    this is about more than if Bienemy is actually a good coach, not hard to figure out. Sometimes honesty is offensive to some people

    ———–

    What? It’s exactly about if Bienemy is a good coach. That’s his job.

    Why do you assume that shady was honest.

  15. When you have a checkered past you just have to do more to prove you are worthy , sorry it’s just the way it is … and I believe EB will , me and my friends are stoked to see what he can do with these receivers … one game but Howelitzer was dropping some dimes against them boys loaded D and that was behind the worst offensive line in football. LETS GO !

  16. “10+ years learning under one of the greatest coaches of all time… ”
    —————————————–

    is Patrick still drunk?

  17. Eagles fan here. Commandos have talent. Scary Terry, Dotson, Samuel, Robinson, Gibson. O line needs to get addressed if you’re gonna have Sam at QB…or whatever vet they bring in, be it Carr or Jimmy G. Might have something. Giants will take a step back. Could be the Wild Card/7 seed if they play their cards right.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.