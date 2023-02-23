Rams to release Bobby Wagner

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 23, 2023, 5:21 PM EST
The Rams and Bobby Wagner are moving on from one another.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles will release Wagner.

Adam Schefter of ESPN termed it as the two parties mutually agreed to part ways. It’s worth noting Wagner has represented himself in contract negotiations.

But, as noted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Wagner’s release won’t become official until the start of the new league year next month. That means Wagner won’t be able to get a head start on free agency by meeting with teams in the next couple of weeks. It could also potentially set up a trade if any team wants to take on Wagner’s contract.

Last offseason, Wagner signed a five-year deal worth up to $65 million with L.A.

Wagner played nearly every defensive snap of Los Angeles’ 5-12 season in 2022, recording 140 total tackles, 6.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, five passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions.

It was his first season with the Rams after 10 years with the Seahawks.

Wagner turns 33 in June.

7 responses to "Rams to release Bobby Wagner

  2. Dude is still a beast! He still plays at a very high level. I’d love to see him come to AZ and play with the LB’s here

  4. Damn, he seemed to play decently well for them. Either way, he’s a hall of famer. Good luck to him.

  5. As a lifelong Seahawk fan, it would be great if we signed him. However, as a Seahawk fan who is pumped about our youth movement, I hope we don’t get him. We need to draft and let the culture develop.

