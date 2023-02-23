Report: Browns expected to hire Bubba Ventrone as special teams coach

Getty Images

The Browns haven’t announced Bubba Ventrone as their new special teams coordinator, but Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the team is expected to do just that.

The team interviewed Ventrone and Jets special teams assistant Leon Washington on Wednesday. Giants assistant coach Anthony Blevins also interviewed for the job to replace Mike Priefer, who held the job since 2019 before being fired earlier this month.

Ventrone played for the Browns from 2009-12.

He has spent the past five seasons as the Colts’ special teams coordinator after three seasons as assistant special teams coach of the Patriots.

The Colts have had some of the league’s best special teams with Ventrone.

Indianapolis averaged a league-best 27.8 yards per return on kickoffs and 8.5 yards per return on punts this past season. The Colts’ opponents averaged only 23 yards on kickoff returns last season and 7.4 yards on punt returns.