Report: Cardinals hire Robert Rodriguez as OLB coach

Getty Images

The Cardinals have made another hire for their defensive staff.

Robert Rodriguez will be the team’s outside linebackers coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rodriguez won’t have to go far for his new job. He’s spent the last three seasons just down the road as Arizona State’s defensive line coach.

But his connection with new head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from the Vikings. Rodriguez was the Vikings’ assistant defensive line coach from 2015-2019. Gannon was the team’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-2017.

Rodriguez played his college ball at UTEP before playing a couple of seasons in the CFL. He also began his coaching career at UTEP, first as a defensive assistant and then as the program’s linebackers coach.