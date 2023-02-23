Report: Lions to sign Aaron Glenn to contract extension

Getty Images

The Lions are signing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to a contract extension, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The multi-year agreement is not completed yet but “should be soon,” per Fowler.

Glenn interviewed for the head coaching jobs with the Cardinals and Colts this hiring cycle. In the 2022 hiring cycle, Glenn interviewed with the Saints and Broncos.

Glenn has spent two seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator, following Dan Campbell from New Orleans. He spent five years as the Saints defensive backs coach after two years as the Browns assistant defensive backs coach.