Report: Scott McCurley will return as primary LBs coach for Cowboys; Cannon Matthews promoted

Getty Images

Scott McCurley is taking over as Cowboys’ linebackers coach this season, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

A longtime Mike McCarthy assistant, McCurley joined the Cowboys in 2020 as linebackers coach before the team also hired George Edwards as senior defensive assistant. Edwards primarily worked with the linebackers, but his contract was not renewed after the 2022 season.

Edwards now is with the Buccaneers, and McCurley becomes the primary linebackers coach.

McCurley first served under McCarthy as a Green Bay coaching intern in 2006. He spent five years as a defensive quality control assistant before McCarthy promoted him to assistant linebackers coach.

Cannon Matthews receives a promotion as well, going from defense quality control coach to assistant defensive backs coach.

Matthews also has worked for the Commanders, Browns and Titans.

It previously was reported that the Cowboys have moved Jeff Blasko from assistant offensive line coach to run game coordinator/running backs coach that that Scott Tolzien will become the quarterbacks coach as the team streamlines its staff.