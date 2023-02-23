Reports: Giants hire Jeff Nixon as running backs coach

Getty Images

Former Panthers assistant Jeff Nixon has landed a new job. He is joining the Giants as their running backs coach, per multiple reports.

Nixon interviewed for the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator job, which the team kept in house by promoting Brian Schottenheimer.

He is one of the few assistants Matt Rhule hired who had NFL experience, and Nixon was interim offensive coordinator in 2021 after Joe Brady was fired. He added the assistant head coach title ahead of the 2022 season.

Nixon replaces DeAndre Smith in New York after Smith left for a position on Shane Steichen’s new staff in Indianapolis.

The question now is: Will Nixon have Saquon Barkley to coach this season? The Pro Bowl running back is scheduled to become a free agent next month.