Saints rework contracts of Ryan Ramczyk, Wil Lutz

Getty Images

The Saints frequently restructure the contracts of their players in order to create cap space and this offseason has been no different.

Safety Marcus Maye and center Erik McCoy had their deals reworked recently and Thursday morning brings word of two other moves.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that right tackle Ryan Ramczyk had most of his 2023 salary converted to a signing bonus. The move results in $10.336 million in cap space for the Saints to use during the 2023 season.

Ramczyk is signed through the 2026 season, so this might not be the last time that the Saints redo his deal in order to help their cap picture.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that kicker Wil Lutz also reworked his contract. The move dropped his cap number by $1.5 million for the coming year.