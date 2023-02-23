Thomas Brown on what Panthers want at QB: A really good one

Getty Images

The Panthers have overhauled their coaching staff, but that’s just one of the big tasks that they need to succeed at this offseason in order to send the franchise in a better direction.

Finding a lasting answer at quarterback is the other one and it was a topic for new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown at his first press conference since joining the team. Brown was asked on Thursday what he’s looking for in a quarterback and his answer was a pretty succinct one.

“A really good one,” Brown said with a laugh.

The former Rams assistant head coach then expanded a bit without painting himself or the team into any corners when it comes to the type of quarterback that will fit their offensive plans.

“I think it’s a lot of guys are gonna come in all shapes and sizes,” Brown said. “But to me, it’s an ongoing conversation. We had some great dialogue the last couple days. It’s about who fits into this system, being selfless from a mentality standpoint, but also having a point guard mentality. Being able to distribute the ball to your playmakers and on third down, red zone, two-minute, go play Superman.”

Heroics have been in short supply from the quarterback position in Carolina in recent years. Turning that around would be a good way to set Brown and the rest of the new staff up for success.