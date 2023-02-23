Vance Joseph returning to Broncos as defensive coordinator

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 23, 2023, 11:50 AM EST
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

For two seasons, Vance Joseph roamed the Broncos sideline as the head coach.

Now he’ll be back in Denver.

Per Peter Schrager of NFL Media, the Broncos are hiring Joseph to be their next defensive coordinator under head coach Sean Payton.

After compiling a 11-21 record as Denver’s head coach from 2017-2018, Joseph spent the last four seasons as Arizona’s defensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury. He was not retained when the Cardinals elected to hire Jonathan Gannon as head coach, with Gannon hiring Nick Rallis to be Arizona’s new defensive coordinator.

Joseph, 50, has been coaching in the league since 2005. He started with the 49ers and coached defensive backs for San Francisco, Houston, and Cincinnati before he was hired to be Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2016.

The Broncos went 5-11 and 6-10 under Joseph in his two seasons with the team.

Denver also expressed interest in former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

And Joseph interviewed with the Eagles to be their next defensive coordinator, replacing Gannon.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Vance Joseph returning to Broncos as defensive coordinator

  2. The Chiefs had a pretty good game playing against Vance Joseph’s defense in Arizona last season.

  4. Makes sense, according to ESPN’s Sergio Dipp Vance Joseph had the time of his life coaching the Broncos.

  5. I’m blown away that he can go back so soon after being fired there as a HC. Good for him…

  6. Rex Ryan had a top 10 defense many times as a coordinator or head coach. Payton dropped the ball. No other team is winning the AFC as long as Reid and Mahomes are there. It’s like the Patriots and a weak AFC East for many years.

  7. I’d have to say Rex Ryan is too big of a personality to have lurking over Payton’s shoulder and Matt Patricia has shown himself to be too inflexible to be on a non-BB staff.

  9. Some team are smart to recognize a great DC even if he is really horrible at HC is worth bringing back as a DC!

    Are you paying attention, TAMPA!

  13. He wasn’t great for the Cardinals playing slow middle of the road veterans over young talented high draft pics. And for folks who can’t believe he’s going back to Denver it’s totally new ownership and front office.

  18. I don’t think Payton lets assistants talk to the media. That right there makes Ryan a bad fit.

  19. Rex Ryan’s defenses relied on players as opposed to scheme and he’s never been great at making adjustments. Plus he’s a huge personality who’s been out of the league a while. I think Sean will be happy to have a competent if not flashy defense without the sideshow.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.