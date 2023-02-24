Commanders re-sign David Mayo, Jonathan Williams

Getty Images

The Commanders have re-signed a couple of their players ahead of free agency.

The team announced that they have re-signed linebacker David Mayo and running back Jonthan Williams on Friday. Both players agreed to one-year deals to remain in Washington.

Mayo will be returning for a third season with the NFC East club. He’s appeared in 29 games and made seven starts while also playing a core special teams role over the last two seasons. He had 35 tackles and a sack in 2022.

Williams has also spent the last two seasons in Washington and joins Mayo as a regular on special teams. He ran 37 times for 152 yards and caught seven passes for 40 yards in 13 2022 appearances.