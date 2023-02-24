Cowboys announce full coaching staff

Getty Images

The Cowboys have announced their full coaching staff for the 2023 season.

It features several significant changes from last season, including the previously reported move of Brian Schottenheimer from a consultant role to offensive coordinator. Head coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the team’s offensive plays, however.

The Cowboys have also moved Jeff Blasko to run game coordinator/running backs coach and Scott Tolzien to quarterbacks coach. They’ll be joined on the offensive staff by offensive line coach Mike Solari, tight ends coach Lunda Wells, wide receivers coach Robert Prince, assistant tight ends coach Chase Haslet, quality control/assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung, quality control/offensive assistant Will Harriger, and game management/offensive assistant Ryan Feder.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returns for a third season and will work with defensive line coach Aden Durde, defensive backs coach Al Harris, linebackers coach Scott McCurley, secondary coach/pass game coordinator Joe Whitt, quality control/assistant defensive line coach Sharrif Floyd, assistant defensive backs coach Cannon Matthews, quality control/assistant linebackers coach Darian Thompson, quality control/defensive assistant Pete Ohnegian.

Special teams coordinator John Fassel, assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart, quality control/analytics coach Eric Simonelli, strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash, assistant strength and conditioning coach Cedric Smith, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith round out this year’s staff.