Experience with Aaron Rodgers influenced Nathaniel Hackett’s approach to Russell Wilson

Getty Images

The big takeaway from the item in TheAthletic.com regarding Russell Wilson‘s first year in Denver comes from the report that he wanted Seattle owner Jody Allen to fire coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider. (Wilson denies it.) The story contains other interesting nuggets.

For example, it’s clear that Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett’s approach to Wilson in Denver was influenced by Hackett’s experience in 2019 with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

That year, Hackett arrived as offensive coordinator, working with new coach Matt LaFleur. Per the report, LaFleur would “sometimes present a new concept or play in an offensive meeting,” and Rodgers would then “shoot it down.”

Hackett didn’t want to go through that same experience again, per the report.

“I don’t want to do that again,” Hackett said, an unnamed Broncos assistant coach told TheAthletic.com. “I want this transition to be as easy and fluid and quick as possible.”

The problem may have been that it was too easy for Wilson.

“He had too much influence,” another coach told TheAthletic.com. “And it was mainly based on what Hackett allowed him to influence.”

So, after wanting to be the centerpiece of the offense for years, Wilson apparently got what he wanted. And it didn’t work. The challenge for new coach Sean Payton becomes striking a much better balance between empowering Wilson and making sure he doesn’t have too much power.