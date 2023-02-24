Experience with Aaron Rodgers influenced Nathaniel Hackett’s approach to Russell Wilson

Posted by Mike Florio on February 24, 2023, 1:05 PM EST
The big takeaway from the item in TheAthletic.com regarding Russell Wilson‘s first year in Denver comes from the report that he wanted Seattle owner Jody Allen to fire coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider. (Wilson denies it.) The story contains other interesting nuggets.

For example, it’s clear that Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett’s approach to Wilson in Denver was influenced by Hackett’s experience in 2019 with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

That year, Hackett arrived as offensive coordinator, working with new coach Matt LaFleur. Per the report, LaFleur would “sometimes present a new concept or play in an offensive meeting,” and Rodgers would then “shoot it down.”

Hackett didn’t want to go through that same experience again, per the report.

“I don’t want to do that again,” Hackett said, an unnamed Broncos assistant coach told TheAthletic.com. “I want this transition to be as easy and fluid and quick as possible.”

The problem may have been that it was too easy for Wilson.

“He had too much influence,” another coach told TheAthletic.com. “And it was mainly based on what Hackett allowed him to influence.”

So, after wanting to be the centerpiece of the offense for years, Wilson apparently got what he wanted. And it didn’t work. The challenge for new coach Sean Payton becomes striking a much better balance between empowering Wilson and making sure he doesn’t have too much power.

8 responses to “Experience with Aaron Rodgers influenced Nathaniel Hackett’s approach to Russell Wilson

  3. Nobody puts baby in a corner. It’ll be difficult for the Broncos not to improve this season. And even with Payton in town, Russ will surely still have out-sized influence on the schemes and system. Payton has said they will focus on what Russ has always done well. So, you can expect an attempt to always set up the long bomb pass play down the sideline. And when it doesn’t work, you can expect a scramble to the first down marker. And when that doesn’t work, we’ll all be talking about how badly the Broncos need a bell-cow running back like Marshawn Lynch.

  5. That poor dude. Had the Aaron games and headcase. Yeah that landed him a job with the whole russ circus

  6. So .. let me get this straight. Hackett blames Aaron Rogers for his failure with Russell Wilson in Denver? Rogers gets blamed for a lot around these parts .. but this stretches it pretty far.

  7. Payton will know enough to let first ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson cook, or Payton will be cooked.

    Let’s ride Bronco Nation!

  8. Sean Payton is getting paid no matter what happens. Wilson isn’t the type of QB you just hand everything over too. He is a system QB that can run a stacked team but if he has to carry everyone it will turn out like last year. Franchises need to wise up and stop paying guys like Kyle Murray, Wilson and Lamar like they are Patrick Mahomes. Goff got his big pay day and they had to stick a 1st rounder in his pocket to move him. Most of these guys would net you a ton of draft picks and allow you to keep your great roster and plug in another average QB.

