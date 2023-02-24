Jaguars extend C.J. Beathard

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 24, 2023, 1:40 PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans
Getty Images

C.J. Beathard is set for another year as Trevor Lawrence‘s backup.

The Jaguars announced a contract extension with Beathard today. He had been slated to hit free agency on March 15.

Beathard has spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars, and although he has barely played in Jacksonville, the coaching staff has indicated they’re pleased with his work as the No. 2 quarterback behind Lawrence on the depth chart.

The 29-year-old Beathard was a 2017 third-round pick of the 49ers who started 12 games in three seasons in San Francisco before signing with Jacksonville.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.