Jim Harbaugh: NFL interest is a positive thing, but I’m here as long as Michigan wants me

Getty Images

Last year, Jim Harbaugh was briefly a candidate for the Vikings head-coaching job before committing to another year at Michigan. This year, Harbaugh was briefly a candidate for the Broncos head-coaching job before committing to another year at Michigan. Next year, no one should be surprised if Harbaugh is again a candidate for an NFL job, but Harbaugh says that’s just fine.

“It’s an ongoing thing, something that we treat as a really positive thing that NFL franchises, NFL teams have a lot of interest in all of our personnel, coaches, players, staff,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh told reporters that he feels he received a vote of confidence from the Michigan administration, from the fans and from his players, and that as long as that’s the case he intends to remain the head coach at Michigan.

“I’m here as long as Michigan wants me here,” Harbaugh told reporters. “You would have had a story if I wasn’t here, but I’m here and this is where I want to be.”

Harbaugh got the 49ers to a Super Bowl and has had Michigan in the College Football Playoff the last two years, but he still doesn’t have a championship either in the NFL or in college. He’s still focused on winning one at Michigan. For now, anyway.