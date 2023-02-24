Lions officially release Michael Brockers

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers is officially a free agent.

Word that the Lions would release Brockers came on Thursday night and the team officially announced the move on Friday afternoon.

Brockers came to the Lions in a 2021 trade with the Rams and started 16 games in his first season. He only played six games in 2022, however, and just one after Week Five as the Lions opted to go with other players up front on defense.

The move clears $10 million in cap space for the Lions as they head toward the new league year. It also gives Brockers a jump on finding a new team before all of this year’s free agents hit the open market.

Brockers had 56 tackles and a sack during his time in Detroit.