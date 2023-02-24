Matt LaFleur, Packers coaches are skipping combine

Posted by Charean Williams on February 24, 2023, 4:32 PM EST
Packers coach Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff will not attend the NFL Scouting Combine next week in Indianapolis.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, “LaFleur felt his time was better spent working with the staff on scheme projects. Because everything from the combine is recorded, they can view it afterward.”

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and the personnel department will staff the combine as usual.

Gutekunst will speak to the media on Tuesday morning from the combine.

The biggest offseason question for the Packers obviously is: Will Aaron Rodgers be their quarterback in 2023?

13 responses to “Matt LaFleur, Packers coaches are skipping combine

  3. I don’t know about this,
    You can’t properly judge the way a linebacker does the cone drill without actually sitting in a luxury suite 75 yards away.
    And how can you accurately tell if a player ran a really fast 40 if you can’t feel the wind as they run by?

  6. Honestly have no idea why anyone puts stock in any of the drills from the Combine. The players that balled on Saturday have the tape to show they can or they can’t. Teams over drafting a guy on combine numbers never works aka fastest 40.
    I wouldn’t send any coaches and just get the medical.
    Their tapes and their rep with players/coaches and off the field are the merits to consider. A guys 3 cone drill, jumping or 40 yard dash mean nothing if he isn’t shredding people on Saturdays.

  7. Ask Cincy about John Ross top 40 how he’s done or the Raiders for years picking the fastest player and none worked out in the NFL.

  8. Coaching staffs skipping the combine has actually been a growing trend these days in the NFL.

  9. ariani1985 says:
    February 24, 2023 at 4:39 pm
    Decisions like this are why they are the laughing stock of the division. Easy victories

    ///////

    Easy victories like 41-17 over the 13-4 Vikings?

  10. Much ado about nothing. If the talent evaluators are going to be there, what’s the need for the coaches? If it’s up to the coaches – why have the scouting department on staff?

    Coaches are there mostly as a courtesy it seems. Let the scouts/talent evaluators evaluate talent – build the board and then coaches and talent evaluation reach consensus on what’s needed for the team – off that board, position wise. BPA etc.

  11. The combine is good for a meeting place of the league and semi-orientation of the prospects to the league. A few drills, very few, position specific in nature are good to compare the players to each other are all that’s needed as far as the underwear olympics is concerned.

    For example you would have O-lineman run a more relevant 20 yard dash and have the skill guys just run the passing tree for route-running skills and precision, and maybe a 40 even though the 40 is antiquated by now. The 40 is really only important to the lowest level prospects bc of the whole expression, “that made the scouts put the tape back in” and maybe can help the lower tier guys.

    Then the medical and the interviews are necessary but you have to remove the meathead factor out of the interviewers asking stupid things trying to get the guy to spaz out. I mean, please, smh.

    The combine is good, just stupidly overdone, like most things with the NFL. If I was a head coach I wouldn’t go either. Remember the Brian Billick expression, “Don’t fall in love at the combine”. Send your scouts and take their reports into consideration like you would any other game plan and actually keep a distant and better perspective.

    How many mistake draft choices have been made because of attending the combine vs how many excellent chess moves?

  12. The league hypes up the combine, so they have more programing for their network. All while giving the participants, zero.

  13. Scott Baily says:
    February 24, 2023 at 4:54 pm

    Honestly have no idea why anyone puts stock in any of the drills from the Combine. The players that balled on Saturday have the tape to show they can or they can’t. Teams over drafting a guy on combine numbers never works aka fastest 40.
    ____________

    There will always be players who’re over drafted because GMs fall in love with their measurables, and yes, game film is a very essential tool in evaluating prospective prospects.
    But the combine does serve a unique purpose.
    Interviews and meet and greets are important too, and so are those drills.

    Wide receivers for instance, there are historical benchmarks and a correlation between their agility drills (Especially the 3 cone), RAS and their eventual professional production.
    It’s something that’s been proven over and over and very few players are able to buck this fact.
    There are several very interesting articles about this.

    You’ll still always have unicorns, as there’s no real way to measure a players heart or desire, work ethic, but for a baseline standpoint, it’s the best system we’ve got.

