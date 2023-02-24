Panthers restructure Austin Corbett’s contract

Getty Images

The Panthers began clearing some room under their salary cap on Friday.

The team announced that they have restructured the contract of right guard Austin Corbett. The team did not announce the details of the restructure, but they likely converted a good chunk of his $7.8 million base salary into a signing bonus.

Corbett started all 17 games for the Panthers during the 2022 season, but he may not be available for the start of the 2023 campaign. Corbett tore his ACL during the team’s season finale and will be rehabbing the injury this offseason.

Corbett joined the Panthers as a free agent last offseason on a three-year deal. He has a base salary of $4.05 million in 2024.