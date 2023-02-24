Report: Russell Wilson tried to get Pete Carroll, John Schneider fired before he was traded

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 24, 2023, 8:06 AM EST
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
Shortly before he was traded to Denver, Russell Wilson lost a power struggle in Seattle.

That’s the word from TheAthletic.com, which reports today that Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire both head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider in February of 2022.

Weeks after that, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos. Carroll and Schneider remain in their jobs a year later.

The report also says that Wilson wanted the Seahawks to hire Sean Payton as their head coach if they fired Carroll. Payton is now the coach of the Broncos, so Wilson got his wish a year later.

The report cites unnamed sources, and Wilson’s camp denies it. A lawyer for Wilson wrote a letter to TheAthletic.com that called the story of Wilson trying to get Carroll and Schneider fired “entirely fabricated.”

On the record, the Seahawks have not commented on the report.

5 responses to “Report: Russell Wilson tried to get Pete Carroll, John Schneider fired before he was traded

  3. Elway did the same thing with Dan Reeves. but Elway succeeded. They sent Reeves packing and hired Mike Shanahan.

    course, russel had other options, stop signing contracts and move on as a free agent

  4. Juicy stuff. It’s not very often that I would believe a QB truly thinks he has the power or clout to get a coach and GM fired, but if there ever was a QB to believe that, Russell Wilson would be it, with team 3 stinking up the building and more bathrooms than touchdowns and all of that.

    He has major career repair to undertake. Wilson could not look much worse and the Seahawks and Carroll couldn’t seem better.

  5. Wilson was an EMPLOYEE, he should not have any power whatsoever. If he wants authority, then he can retire and become a coach, GM, or owner.

