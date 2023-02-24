Saints restructure Tyrann Mathieu’s contract

Getty Images

Add safety Tyrann Mathieu to this year’s list of Saints players who have had their contracts restructured this offseason.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints reworked Mathieu’s deal. The move created $4.668 million in cap space.

Mathieu started every game in his first season with his hometown team. He ended the year with 91 tackles, three interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The Saints have also created cap space by reworking the contracts of safety Marcus Maye, center Erik McCoy, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and kicker Wil Lutz. The moves have cleared around $30 million in cap space and the team will have some more work to do in order to get under the cap by the start of the new league year.