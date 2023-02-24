Texans announce DeMeco Ryans’ first coaching staff, which includes Bill Lazor

The Texans released the full list of DeMeco Ryans’ first coaching staff, and it includes a familiar name.
Bill Lazor is listed as senior offensive assistant. He has served as the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins (2014-15), Bengals (2017-18) and Bears (2020-21).
The Texans have retained nine coaches from last year’s staff, including Danny Barrett as their running backs coach.
Barrett, 61, has spent the past five seasons in Houston, coaching under Bill O’Brien, David Culley, Lovie Smith and now Ryans. He owns 40 years of experience spanning the NFL, the Canadian Football League and the collegiate ranks, including 27 seasons as a coach.
Here is the full list of the team’s coaches:
Matt Burke, defensive coordinator
Bobby Slowik, offensive coordinator
Frank Ross, special teams coordinator
Stephen Adegoke, safeties
Sean Baker, assistant special teams
Barrett, running backs
Ben Bolling, defensive assistant
Jacques Cesaire, defensive line
Shane Day, senior offensive assistant
Jarrod Johnson, quarterbacks
Chris Kiffin, linebackers
Nick Kray, chief of staff
Lazor, senior offensive assistant
Ben McDaniels, wide receivers/offensive passing game coordinator
DeNarius McGhee, offensive assistant
Jake Moreland, tight ends
Jake Olson, assistant to the coaches
Cole Popovich, assistant offensive line
Chris Strausser, offensive line
Cory Undlin, defensive passing game coordinator
Dino Vasso, cornerbacks