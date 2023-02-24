Tremaine Edmunds: Bills have been good to me, I’m gonna let the free agency process take shape

February 24, 2023
We’re less than a month away from the start of free agency and Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is one of the players on track to hit the open market.

Edmunds played out the fifth and final year of his rookie deal in 2022 and posted 102 tackles, a sack and an interception in 13 regular season starts. He had 17 more tackles in the postseason and he sounds ready to find out what kind of offers that production will generate around the league next month.

“I’m gonna let the process take shape,” Edmunds said, via Henry McKenna of FoxSports.com. “You know what I mean? Like, you know, they’ve been good to me. So I definitely say thank you to the Bills for everything that they’ve done for me these last five years. But like I said, man, I’m just right now — I’m in the backseat.”

The Bills have to slash some money in order to get under the cap by the start of the new league year and that would make it harder to come up with an offer ahead of free agency that would keep Edmunds from exploring other options. Of course, the Bills may have their eyes on players other than Edmunds for any cap space that they do generate in the coming weeks.

  1. He clicked into a high gear this past season. He is still really young – I hope the Bills can figure out how to keep him. It would be tough to replace his presence & production.

    He should be the bigger priority for them over Poyer, who is fantastic but on the wrong side of 30. I’m already planning on seeing him in another uniform next year (but, of course, would be pleasantly surprised if they found a way to keep him without breaking the bank).

    Some tough decisions in the months ahead, for sure.

  2. Definitely time to move on from him. Good dude…but just does not make enough big play. Some players just “have it”…like Milano. Edmunds…not so much.

  3. Cant tie up 25-30 million in between 2 LBs..which I equate to the RB position on D. PLenty of serviceable and very good bodies out there.

  5. Edmunds sounds like someone who is going to let the dollars do all the talking, and i dont blame him one bit. He will leave a huge hole to fill if he leaves, and i definitely wouldn’t be upset if he stayed

  6. I like Edmunds, and so do the Bills, but he will be better equipped to shine playing somewhere else, and the Bills should sign a cheaper replacement and use the other money not spent on Edmunds to fill another area of need (like OL).

  7. Edmunds is the guy that makes this defense. They have a couple other good players, but Edmunds is a HOFer. He’ll break the bank, wherever he goes. I’m thinking the Bills will keep him. You’re hoping the guys you draft in the first round turn out to be stud players, but Edmunds has probably outperformed all expectations. The Bills have been making smart decisions. I can’t see them letting him go. He’ll have options. I don’t think he’s going to necessarily go to the highest bidder. He’s going to want to play for a contender. Buffalo is the perfect spot. Finding cap room isn’t going to be a problem.

  8. If the Bills want to improve against the run, a run stuffer, Edmunds is not your guy. Sideline to sideline he’s impressive.

