Packers restructure Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith contracts

Posted by Josh Alper on February 25, 2023, 10:02 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The wait for word on their quarterback’s plan for 2023 continues, but the Packers are taking care of some other business.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has created cap space by restructuring the contracts of cornerback Jaire Alexander and edge rusher Preston Smith.

Alexander was set to have a cap hit of more than $20.1 million, but Rapoport reports the reworked deal will open up $9.456 million in cap space for the coming season. Alexander is signed through the 2026 season.

Smith is also signed through 2026 and the contract maneuvering will save Green Bay $6.668 million in 2023. Smith had 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while starting all 17 games for the Packers last season.

9 responses to “Packers restructure Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith contracts

  1. moves like these are why the packers have won two championships in 58 years.
    at least it stopped snowing, yeesh.

  5. Decisions like this should propel them out of 3rd place next year.

    ——————————————————

    And switch places with the Vikings.

  6. Viking fans talking about our lack of championships….now I’ve seen everything. Funny how that lone one n done last year gave you ladies so much confidence.

  7. I just hope they’re not kicking the proverbial can down the road and will be forced to pay the piper soon. I don’t want to go back to the 70s and 80s.

  8. As a Packers fan what I find unbelievable is they keep extending the dead cap problem until, as the lemmings find out, there’s no more land to walk and only a cliff to go over.

    Alexander is a top talent but this is an 8-9 team WITH His Darkness at the helm.

  9. Moves like this are why the Green Bay Packers are the most successful franchise in NFL history with a league record 13 World Championships.

    It’s better football.

    For better people.

