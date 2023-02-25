Packers restructure Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith contracts

Getty Images

The wait for word on their quarterback’s plan for 2023 continues, but the Packers are taking care of some other business.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has created cap space by restructuring the contracts of cornerback Jaire Alexander and edge rusher Preston Smith.

Alexander was set to have a cap hit of more than $20.1 million, but Rapoport reports the reworked deal will open up $9.456 million in cap space for the coming season. Alexander is signed through the 2026 season.

Smith is also signed through 2026 and the contract maneuvering will save Green Bay $6.668 million in 2023. Smith had 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while starting all 17 games for the Packers last season.