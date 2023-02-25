Report: Derek Carr wants $35 million per year

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2023, 7:40 AM EST
NFL: DEC 24 Raiders at Steelers
Free-agent quarterback Derek Carr got a one-month head start on the open market. Nearly two weeks into it, he still hasn’t signed.

When he does, he’s got a specific financial goal in mind.

Dianna Russini of ESPN recently said that Carr wants a contract with an average value of $35 million per year. Russini also said that Carr “doesn’t need to be the first quarterback to sign.”

If true, that contradicts the prior vibe from Camp Carr. He wanted to join a new team so that he could help the team recruit other free agents.

The fact that Carr doesn’t have a deal doesn’t mean he won’t get the financial package he’s looking for. It just means interested teams may want to see whether other specific quarterbacks are available before committing to Carr.

And $35 million per year isn’t unreasonable. It’s Kirk Cousins money, and Carr is basically on par with Cousins — good enough to win games, not great enough to win a championship absent plenty of help.

As always, the truth will be in the details of any deal Carr signs. If it’s important to him to get to an average of $35 million, the back end can be inflated to get there. The far more important factors will be the signing bonus, the other full guarantees at signing, and the guarantees that flip from injury-only to full guarantees after one year, and after two years.

Carr has visited the Jets and Saints. The Panthers were installed as the betting favorites to land Carr. He has yet to visit them. And coach Frank Reich was coy was when asked recently about the possibility.

Under Carr’s contract with the Raiders, he had a salary of $32.9 million for 2023. Carr was released the day before the payment would have become fully guaranteed, along with $7.5 million in 2024 base salary.

Carr’s brother, David, has said that Derek’s search for a new team will be a long process. In the end, it could make sense for Derek to see how the first wave of free agency plays out. Although there’s a risk that budgets will be largely exhausted by then, there’s also a chance that a quarterback-needy team will be feeling desperate if other options don’t pan out.

That raises the question of whether a team that doesn’t acquire a new quarterback early in free agency will wait to see what happens in the draft, which could delay Carr’s signing into late April or early May.

However it plays out, there’s surely a landing spot for Carr. In today’s NFL, there aren’t nearly enough just-good-enough quarterbacks to good around.

33 responses to “Report: Derek Carr wants $35 million per year

  1. Don’t think he’s worth it but will I’m sure someone will pay it, they always do. Also might be worth seeing how he does outside a franchise like the Raiders.

  4. Someone’s gonna pay him. It won’t be a successful or historically good team, but he’ll hit his target if that’s what matters

  5. The New York Football Giants should give Derek Carr 35 million per year and let Little Danny Dimes be a free agent for his 45 million dollar per year request.

  6. I don’t understand why any team would sign him to be their starting QB. Not only has he been a sub-mediocre QB 8 out of his 9 seasons (look at the stats) but what coach or GM wants to tie their future to someone who missed the playoffs 7 out of 9 seasons, and barely made it the most recent time?

    Robert Saleh is gone if they miss the playoffs this year. If the Panthers sign Carr you’re giving him at least two years so that means Frank Reich is gone if they miss the playoffs both seasons. Dennis Allen saw first hand that you can’t win with Derek Carr.

    If I’m the Panthers I’m fine running it back with Sam Darnold and PJ Walker and seeing if you could build off some of that momentum from last year.

  7. I would give Carr $35 mil before I give Garrapolo or Lamr $35 mil, and I would give Carr $35 mil over trading for Rodgers albatross contract.

  9. Carr’s position depends on what Aaron Rodgers does. If Rodgers goes to the Jets, Carr may have to wait. If Rodgers doesn’t go to the Jets, I think the Jets will quickly move for Carr.

  10. $35 million for 23 TD’s, 9 picks, 0 rush TD’s and 5 lost fumbles and a sermon on how he loves EVERYBODY? No thank you! I can draft a rookie for that production.

  11. Same ! But I at least know I’m not worth that much. I think the guy has zero playoff win’s unless I’m forgetting something.

  12. Based on his career record, the Saints should sign him on a 10 mil. prove it deal, which implies winning the QB competition with Dalton and Winston, and then reaching the playoffs. Enough is enough.

  13. All it takes is one team to agree.
    And I can see a quarterback needy team doing a two-year deal with him.
    But he’s not that good that you’re going to win anything if you’re paying him that much.

    It makes economic sense to pay even more for an elite quarterback.
    But an average quarterback isn’t going to win you anything if you pay them that much

  14. I don’t think it’s advantageous to prolong the process. For a good-but-not great QB, free agency can be wildly unpredictable. If you find a team offering you a contract, you might want to strike while the iron’s hot.

  16. A bargain compared to what Lamar, burrow, herbert etc will probably end up getting

  23. Derek Carr is a back up QB, if he thinks he’s worth 35 million…it must be all the booster shots making him stupid.

  25. Derek Carr is worth about $15M to $20M per year. Period. If you look at his stats in the red zone last year (2022) and 2021, his stats in the red zone were pathetic. He can blame Josh McDaniels all he wants, but those stats were under two different offensive systems, including one he had been operating in for four years. His completion percentage were among the worst in the league inside the 20 both years. Derek Carr is an above average quarterback between the 20s and a bottom of the league QB once he gets close. Derek Carr just isn’t the same QB since his injury. He is basically his brother, David, except he does not want to be hit. Derek Carr talks a good game but he rarely lays it all on the line for his team. He also folds once the temp gets to 36 degrees. He’s 0-7 in those games. Cold weather teams better be “buyer aware.”

  27. So you draft you future QB Love to use as a what if as Rodgers toys with you. Now instead of being able to talk trade and gets picks for a rebuild, you sit back and do nothing because you can.
    Carr is younger and cheaper then Rodgers but I sence Rodgers never wanted to play any where else because he runs the place.
    I see Carr in NY and the deal coming in a few days as Rodgers sits it out until its too late to trade him.

  28. Aaron Rodgers and no trophy for 60 million a year

    Or

    Derek Carr and no trophy for 35 million a year?

  29. To many people are overlooking his comeback wins and some of them huge. Not to mention the constant turnover in coaching in his 9 year career.

  30. I don’t think he’s worth it but unfortunately that seems to be the market for average quarterbacks. Some team will probably pay it.

  31. “In today’s NFL, there aren’t nearly enough just-good-enough quarterbacks to good around.”

    Statistically Top 10 season after season is Elite QB territory, not “just good enough.” Just good enough is the DeShaun “4-12” Watsons and Kyler Murray of the NFL and the NFL has plenty of them.

  32. Take it from someone who watched nearly every one of Derek Carr’s games in 9 years. Before his injury, Derek Carr was on the verge of becoming a truly elite QB — among the top 4 or five in the league. Since his injury — the past six seasons — Carr has shown flashes of greatness at times but those have been overshadowed by long periods of inconsistency and complacency. His number of three-and-outs became commonplace, and he never seemed to elevate the play of those around him or inspired his teammates. After a loss this season in which he had a crying fit, he called out a few teammates, but it backfired on him. His teammates never saw him give it all, or risk an injury to lead the team to a win. He plays it safe. He misses wide open receivers with his eyes and his arm. With Carr, you’re getting a perennial loser, a QB in the bottom third of the league in terms of his ability to escape pressure and extend plays and a player who saw the beating his brother took and is more intent on drawing a paycheck and not getting hit than winning. Watch his play against the Steelers last December, Jets fans. This is what you would be getting.

