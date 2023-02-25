Report: Lamar Jackson had no input in hiring of Todd Monken

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2023, 11:11 AM EST
The recent leak from Lamar Jackson’s camp to ESPN focused not only on the contents of the offers made by the Ravens but also the fairly important coaching change made by the team in the 2023 offseason.

The Ravens fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman, interviewing a fairly broad array of candidates before hiring Todd Monken. And someone close to Lamar made it clear to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that the Ravens didn’t talk to Lamar before making the hire.

“Lamar Jackson was never consulted or talked to or asked what his opinions would be. He was informed, ‘This is your new boss at the offensive coordinator spot, who will be calling plays for you.'”

Smith also complained that Jackson doesn’t have a No. 1 receiver or a No. 2 tight end. (Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews may disagree with that.)

This is just the latest example of the deeper back and forth between Jackson and the Ravens. At some point, it could all explode. For now, the fuse seems to be creeping closer and closer to the bomb.

  1. He’s not entitled to pick or have a say in his offensive coordinator. If he wants that, he should hold out for enough money to buy the team or become a GM.

  2. I think the Ravens knew what to do with LJ when he “rushed” back to play at the end of the past 2 seasons. Lack of commitment shown speaks volumes.

  5. The Baltimore Ravens need to tag and trade this fool. Bring in a veteran QB like Jimmy Garoppolo to compete with Tyler Huntley for the starting job. That should hold down the fort at QB for 2-3 seasons and use the draft capital acquired for Jackson to move up and draft the next franchise QB in the next 2 drafts. Lamar Jackson has worn out his welcome in Baltimore and already breaking down physically at 26 yrs old. Cam Newton all over again.

  6. I have had a lot of jobs in my life and the only way I was ever able to pick my own boss was my decision to work or not work for that employer.

  8. Much ado about nothing. Players can’t have everything, they can’t demand highest pay, want a stacked roster, call the plays and play caller and be a GM. NBA mentality

  10. Lamar is doing everything to devalue his worth. Negotiating in the media or leaking could always be blamed on the agent. In this case (no agent) it makes Lamar look like an unreasonable diva or worse a pawn of the NFLPA.

