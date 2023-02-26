Browns to hire Bill Musgrave as offensive assistant

Getty Images

The Browns are adding to their coaching staff.

Cleveland is hiring Bill Musgrave as an offensive assistant, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Musgrave had spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Cal. But Musgrave had been coaching in the league since 1997. He was most recently with the Broncos, first as quarterbacks coach in 2017 before he was promoted to offensive coordinator and served in that role through the 2018 season.

Musgrave has also served as an offensive coordinator for the Eagles, Vikings, Jaguars, and Raiders.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski previously worked with Musgrave from 2011-2013 with the Vikings. Musgrave was in his second stint with the team as offensive coordinator and Stefanski was the club’s assistant quarterbacks coach.