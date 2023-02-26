Competition Committee begins to explore the quarterback push play

Posted by Mike Florio on February 26, 2023, 8:33 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
Sixteen years after the NFL removed the rule against pushing a runner, some teams finally realized that it could become a strategic aspect of the offense.

Now, as the Competition Committee begins to ponder potential rule changes for 2023, the push play is on the docket.

Per multiple reports, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent said that the Competition Committee already has discussed the play at length, and that the topic will be revisited in March.

The Eagles used it on multiple occasions during Super Bowl LVII. If executed properly, it’s unstoppable.

Before 2006, the rules prohibited pushing and pulling of the runner. Pushing, which happened spontaneously in the open field, was never called.

Now, it’s part of the play design. The NFL has to decide whether it wants to embrace a play that basically amounts to an inverted tug of war.

Broncos coach Sean Payton has said that, if the rule isn’t changed, he’ll embrace it on a regular basis. Other coaches likely will do the same.

Our suggestion? Make it a violation within the tackle box. If someone wants to push the runner from behind in the open field, so be it. They did it for years without a flag being thrown, even when the rules prohibited it.

4 responses to “Competition Committee begins to explore the quarterback push play

  1. I’m still not sure why anyone is upset about it. It’s within the rules. Anyone can do it, they just chose not to. It’s not even against the ‘spirit’ of the rules, or some weird Belichickian loophole. It’s flat out allowed.

  2. If it’s not the man pushing himself, then it’s different from all other plays in the game. You don’t pick up the ball carrier and carry HIM over the goal line.

  3. Outlaw it altogether. It’s beyond dangerous. The runner has no control over their body. They could get concussed during the play, and can’t fall to ground because teammates are holding them up from behind and there’s nowhere to fall forward… meaning the concussed runner can be taken for a ride from behind, used like a shield to absorb all impact. That whole concussion hypothetical is very likely, because the head is usually the only exposed part of the body to hit. Just crazy.

  4. Fun to watch or not, it needs to be disallowed. Forward progress can only go so far before players get hurt because their teammates are keeping them upright and defenders will grab ankles and legs to hold like a wishbone.

