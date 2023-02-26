NFL seems unlikely to change roughing the passer rules

February 26, 2023
Many fans, media, and observers believe the NFL’s officials have been overly aggressive when it comes to calling roughing the passer. As the Competition Committee prepares to make its annual proposals to ownership for rule changes, it seems likely that, when it comes to calling roughing the passer, nothing will change.

Via Judy Battista of NFL Network, the Competition Committee has looked at 80 roughing the passer plays. The Committee found that only three were “questionable.”

Only three? And just “questionable”?

The message is clear. They ain’t changing shit.

Sorry to be so blunt and coarse. But the truth continues to be, as NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent explained it on ESPN in October, that the league places a premium on keeping quarterbacks healthy. If that means tolerating “questionable” roughing the passer calls, so be it.

Once again, the biggest problem with the rule — one that rarely if ever gets mentioned beyond the borders of this website and the weekday show carrying its name — is that the rulebook specifically requires referees to call roughing the passer if there’s any doubt regarding whether roughing happened.

Not everyone connected to the game is fine with doing nothing. Per multiple reports, one team has proposed making roughing the passer reviewable.

But even if it’s subject to replay review, the standard will be whether it’s clear and obvious that the ruling on the field was wrong. And given that the rule expressly requires a flag to be thrown “when In doubt,” when would it ever be “clear and obvious” that there was no doubt about whether roughing happened?

Bottom line? Nothing is changing. The league would rather deal with periodic criticism arising from phantom roughing calls than risk not having starting quarterbacks available to play in high-profile games.

It’s all about keeping the quarterbacks healthy. And if that means flagging players for roughing when roughing hasn’t happened, it’s a risk worth assuming. Because it’s better than assuming the risk of quarterbacks getting hit hard, and then getting hurt.

15 responses to “NFL seems unlikely to change roughing the passer rules

  1. If they found only three questionable roughing calls then clearly they are nfl shills definition of clueless.

  2. Well that’s fine! But if you are going to call it then call it the same for everyone. I’m sick of watching one game where the helmet is touched and it’s called because it’s Tom Brady,and the next game comes in and some other QB gets an arm bar across the face and it’s not called.

  4. To many penalties. Inside 2 minutes in the playoffs it has since 2001 (Tom Brady New England now Mahomes KC) is ruined the entire playoffs. It’s turned the NFL into Heavyweight Boxing corruption. It seems the powers that be want to create Joe Montana 2.0 and 3.0. The problem is Montana was at times devastated by big hits and he still won 4 times in Super Bowls without any help from officiating. If Montana had the kind of help Brady received he might have won 8 Super Bowls but that would not have helped ratings one bit.

    The game does not need fixed outcomes. Let the better TEAM win.

  5. I might give up watching the NFL its beyond sickening now with the refs. The rules and the refs are pathetic especially calling a catch. 50 drunk guys in the bar knows what a catch is why cant they ever get it right?

  6. Yes, it’s about keeping quarterbacks healthy, but not because the NFL gives a damn about a player’s personal well-being.

    Fans want to see starting quarterbacks. They don’t want to see backups. Starters generate more viewers, and thus more revenue.

    As with every single decision the NFL makes, it’s always, always about grabbing as much cash as possible, and the integrity of the game be damned.

  7. Even after Tom Brady retires, he still lives rent-free in fans’ minds as they spread lies about him, including that he received favorable calls. By whatever metric you want to look at, per percentage dropback, 3rd down, 4th quarter, per game, he was the beneficiary of one of the least number of roughing the passer calls in NFL history. In fact, Mahomes began approaching the same number of roughing calls as Brady despite playing an absurdly fewer amount of games than him.

  8. Why would they when goodell even said he doesn’t care how Chris Jones hits the quarterback? Only cares when other teams do it.

  9. The problem is there is too much human influence on the call. Some crews call it different than others. There’s the superstar treatment aspect (much like the NBA) that also influences these calls. If they’re gonna keep going with the same way of calling it they should at least make it challengeable. All the referees should be involved during the review. They take a quick vote on how each sees it and then the call is made. Might make refs hold each other more accountable on a professional level. If that’s at stake they may be more inclined to make the correct call initially. Just spitballing.

  10. Roughing the passer is an easy one to get right. Fine, if you can sack the QB, but if you can’t, you don’t get a free shot. It’s pretty easy to see. The refs do a magnificent job. They’re the best in the world. We get to see all the replays in slow motion, and from multiple angles. The refs don’t. That’s not their fault. It’s the way the league wants it. This was a very good year as far as the best teams meeting in the playoffs, and none of the games were decided by controversial calls. The best team beat the second-best team in a close super bowl. It’s as good as it gets.

  11. Id love to know who the QBs were on the 80 they supposedly reviewed because, as we all know, the rules are very inconsistently applied. THAT’S the biggest problem.

  12. The NFL makes too much money with healthy QBs. They are making it very obvious. Thier problem is going to be like many other pro sports that have failed with rule changes. I give you NASCAR, ruined. I give you NBA, ruined. I give you Major league baseball, On the cusp because of changes. The GOLD eggs only last so long.

  13. The NFL has a quarterback problem…or a lack there of. You can’t expand to 34 teams without more quarterbacks. They already don’t have enough for 32 teams. College coaches have realized that they get paid for winning, not developing pro-style quarterbacks; system be damned. This dilemma is here to stay. Thus, the NFL solution…keep the old guys playing longer by putting them in bubble wrap hidden behind player safety mantra. I hate the softness of the current game and much prefer the 90’s and 2000”s style, but those days are gone, sadly.

  14. I don’t like how the quarterback is so protected these days but it does help dudes like Bryce Young. He has elite everything but size. If a guy is smart, knows how to slide and run out of bounds his size should never be an issue. And by the way, big quarterbacks get hurt all the time, I believe all this slight frame stuff is a bunch of hooey. Bryce is elite, will be first pick, will be an NFL superstar. (My guess is for the Colts)

  15. The more complicated the rules without highly paid officials and a system that is transparent in real time the more games are decided by the highest paid gambling interests. (Sky Judges- real time – transparency).

    Did not watch this Super Bowl until a few days later. The AFC/NFC Championship Games both had horrible officiating. The NCF was a mute point, nonetheless Phili was given 7 points. Even without a QB SF still played very tough in first half. Could easy have been 7 to 7 after 2 quarters (without a fumble by the 4th string QB. Have no idea what his name was). Point is SF seemed like the better team (with a qb and good officiating). Cincinnati seemed like the better team. KC yes had a better qb but the Bengals were a better team.

    It is fixed. Why watch?

    NFL wanted the Super Bowl to be KC a Philadelphia. It was officiated accordingly. SF obviously was not going to win do to injuries, but officials did not want them to win.

