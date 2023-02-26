Tilman Fertitta enters the fray for the Commanders

Getty Images

Jeff Bezos is out, even if he was never in. Another potential bidder for the Commanders is now in.

According to the Washington Post, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta “is involved in the bidding” for the D.C. football team.

Fertitta’s bid landed at an estimated $5.5 billion, per the report, and he’s not considered to be a frontrunner.

He’s apparently the other previously unnamed bidder who has visited the team’s facility, along with Josh Harris.

The news of Fertitta being a bidder dropped in the immediate aftermath of reports from both the New York Post and TheAthletic.com that Bezos, the Amazon founder and Washington Post owner, has been banned from bidding on the Commanders.

The Washington Post has not reported the fact (if it is factual) that Bezos has been banned from bidding on the Commanders. Indeed, the Saturday night item from the Washington Post lists Bezos as a potential buyer without even mentioning the twice-reported bombshell that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder refuses to accept any bid from Bezos.

While every article from the Washington Post addressing Bezos includes a disclaimer that he owns the publication, it’s nevertheless becoming conspicuous that the paper he owns won’t breathe a word of the reality that multiple major publications have reported that he’s been barred from making a bid — or that the paper he owns apparently isn’t doing any of its own reporting on the fact that Boss Bezos is being snubbed by the fully-grown Boss Baby who owns the Commanders.