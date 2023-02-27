Bears plan to meet with top quarterbacks at Combine

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2023, 1:19 PM EST
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State
Getty Images

The Bears appear to be leaning toward trading down from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but they want to do so only after being fully informed of their options at No. 1.

And that’s why the Bears plan to meet with most if not all of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft at the Scouting Combine.

That would likely include Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

There’s no reason for the Bears not to find out everything they can about all of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft, whether they end up drafting one of them or not. It appears that they’re going to do their intelligence gathering at the Combine.

  1. I got the bears dropping back in the draft for mo picks. Why? Simple. If Fields sucks this next year with a great draft behind him, then they will have top picks again next year with losing record and then they can get their future QB. Why get a guy this draft who may just sit if Fields comes to live and flourishes.

