Browns promote Brandon Lynch to cornerbacks coach

Getty Images

The Browns announced a number of moves involving their coaching staff on Monday, including a promotion for assistant defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch.

Lynch will now be the team’s cornerbacks coach. He spent the last three seasons on Cleveland’s staff and has also worked at East Carolina and Northern Iowa.

Several of the other moves the Browns made were previously reported. They hired safeties coach Ephraim Banda and senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave while moving Ben Bloom to defensive line coach.

In other changes, Callie Brownson is no longer chief of staff and is only the assistant wide receivers coach while Kevin Rogers goes from senior offensive assistant to senior assistant/special projects. Riley Hecklinski has been named a coordinator of coaching logistics and Ashton Grant will be offensive assistant/quarterbacks after serving as a quality control coach last season.