Buccaneers told offensive coordinator candidates Kyle Trask will compete for starting QB

The Buccaneers will give Kyle Trask the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback position in 2023.

That’s what Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told offensive coordinator candidates during the interview process, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

That process ended with the Bucs hiring former Seahawks assistant Dave Canales as their offensive coordinator. Canales indicated that he’s optimistic about Trask’s potential to run his offense.

With Tom Brady retired and Blaine Gabbert set to hit free agency, Trask will go into the league year as the only quarterback on the Bucs’ roster. Given that the Bucs are more than $56 million over the salary cap, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll spend much money on a veteran quarterback. So Trask may be the starting quarterback as much by process of elimination as because they think their 2021 second-round pick is now ready for the job.