Chargers name Derrick Ansley defensive coordinator

Getty Images

When Renaldo Hill left the Chargers last week to join the Dolphins coaching staff, word was that Los Angeles would name Derrick Ansley their new defensive coordinator.

That move became official on Monday. The team announced that Ansley has been promoted into his new job after spending the last two seasons as their secondary coach.

Ansley worked at Tennessee and Alabama before moving into the NFL ranks with the Chargers. He was the defensive coordinator while at Tennessee.

In addition to the Ansley move, the Chargers also announced several other previously reported moves. Tom Donatell has been promoted to passing game coordinator and secondary coach while the team has added linebackers coach Jeff Howard, defensive quality control coach Robert Muschamp, and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier to Brandon Staley’s coaching staff.