Commanders cut Carson Wentz

Less than a year after he arrived, Carson Wentz is done in Washington.

The Commanders released Wentz today, making the obviously necessary move official.

Last year Washington acquired Wentz in a traded that cost the Commanders two third-round draft picks. The Commanders also cost themselves $28.3 million in salary cap space by acquiring Wentz for one year.

In Wentz’s only season in Washington, the Commanders went 2-5 in games Wentz started, 5-3-1 in games Taylor Heinicke started and 1-0 in games Sam Howell started. It’s not a stretch to say the Commanders cost themselves a playoff berth in 2022 by trading for Wentz.

Now Wentz will hit free agency. He’ll likely have some offers to be a backup quarterback, but after failing in three straight seasons with the Commanders, Colts and Eagles, his days as a starter are done.

54 responses to “Commanders cut Carson Wentz

  3. A player has to be mentally strong to have sustained success in the NFL. It’s a tough business and Wentz flamed out quickly.

  4. He needs to go to a team with no expectations but has the experience to be a decent backup. Teams with Super Bowl aspirations should consider him. Andy Reid and KC need a Backup with Chad Henne retiring….that is my bet where he goes.

  5. Remember when Dak vs. Wentz was a thing? Dak is not the greatest but he won that competition in a blow out.

  6. I like Wentz and had high hopes for him when he went to Indy….but somewhere between his MVP-style season and now, something seriously went wrong. Hope he lands on his feet, but agree his starting days are finished.

  7. He’s made a ton on d easy money already so he can just walk away. Don’t think he has the mentality or humility to accept a backup QB role and not so sure any coach will trust he will take that job seriously.

  8. Watching his backup Nick Foles take the Philadelphia Eagles to and win the SB(and subsequent SB MVP) completely broke Carson Wentz. Hasn’t been the same since. Mentally and emotionally damaged goods beyond repair.

  12. Good! Even since his last days in Philly he went to crap! Plus when Howie Roseman gave him that big contract which was a bone head deal.

  19. WOW! this is the end for him I really don’t see a team taking him even for a backup role. A big fall from 2017 when he was playing at an MVP level. Sad to see it I’m pretty sure his career is over. 2 times he’s done after 1 season.

  20. I think the only chance he has to ever become a starter or to reinvigorate his career. Is the goal be a back up and then come in if the starter gets injured. He’s got the skills to come in as a back up and light it up in the right situation. He might be the Nick Foles of Carson Wentz’s

  21. No surprise here, but it’s hard to believe how quickly he went into that downward spiral. He had such a great start with Philly until he got hurt.

  23. But after failing in three straight seasons, his days as a starter are done
    —–
    Not that I disagree but it’s funny to read this when Wentz’s last full season as a starter this was his stat line:

    3,563 yards, 27 td’s, 7 ints and a 94.6 rating.

    And just today I read a story here declaring Justin Fields the second coming with a stat line of:

    2200 yards, 17 TDs, 11 ints and an 85 rating.

    So of course my question is, how is one guy clearly done as a starter while the other guy is supposedly the next big thing? I have been reading this site for too long to expect 100% fair and balanced opinion but this definitely raised an eyebrow.

  24. Amazing to think how beloved he was in Philadelphia a few short years ago and where he is today. Wow. No one to blame but himself.

  26. Exhibit 1 on why Ron Rivera has no business making personnel decisions. Two third picks and $25M in cap space down the drain.

  27. You could have put Patrick Mahomes on those horribly owned and coached teams and would have achieved the exact same results as Wentz…. #FACT

  30. Go somewhere, sit, absorb, and get a clean slate. I watched it happen for Jim Plunkett as he turned his career around

  32. lowercasejay says:

    February 27, 2023 at 3:59 pm

    Eh, everyone thought Geno Smith was done too

    ———–
    So you want to use a career anomaly as a baseline?

  33. I like Wentz and had high hopes for him when he went to Indy….but somewhere between his MVP-style season and now, something seriously went wrong.
    ——————
    The injuries took away his mobility. Forced to be a pocket passer, he fails. Same for Newton. This is an inescapable fate for some of these running QBs. Lamar and Hurts better get that cheddar. Running QBs have made the transition before, so it’s doable—just don’t bet on it.

  36. I had such high hopes for him when the Eagles drafted him. He played extremely well in 2017 before he got hurt, played ok in 2018 but has not been the same since he was concussed in the playoff game by Clowney.

    He was intimidated by all the love Jalen Hurts was getting and forced his way out of town. It was all too easy to get what he wanted and was frankly, spoiled by his coaching staff rendering him uncoachable. His lack of accountability with his attitude of an audience of one makes it impossible, in my opinion for him, to eat some humble pie.

    Too bad. I’m not sure he can handle being a backup. It wouldn’t surprise me if he left football. He is after all a three time loser at this point.

  37. If Andy doesn’t take him on as a reclamation project I’m almost positive Pederson would

  38. KCFinfan says:
    February 27, 2023 at 3:55 pm

    Ryan Leaf 2.0

    ************************’
    Wow. You never saw Ryan Leaf in the locker room or with reporters if you think that.
    Dude was completely unhinged and an addict on top of it.

    Wentz started out GREAT on the field, was injured too often, and as someone else stated, seemed to have never recovered from having Nick Foles take his job and the SB MVP. All downhill after the first season in Philly.

  39. I wonder if Arizona will give him a look. No expectations at all for them this year… No Murray, no McCoy…

    It will just be a matter of price for him.

  40. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    February 27, 2023 at 3:51 pm

    Remember when Dak vs. Wentz was a thing? Dak is not the greatest but he won that competition in a blow out.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________

    Since you asked, there was only one game between them that truly mattered, that next to the last week game in 2019 when it was Wentz vs. Dak for the NFC East and the Eagles won and Dak didn’t even lead Dallas to a TD.

  41. If he wants to play another team will sign him. There are some awful QB’s in this league in both starter and back-up. He is only 30 and even though he fell apart in Indy and Washington someone will give him another chance. Ryan Fitzpatrick despite having some very good games played for nine different teams. How about Josh Johnson. Remember he was the 2nd pick in the draft.

  42. lowercasejay says:
    February 27, 2023 at 3:59 pm
    Eh, everyone thought Geno Smith was done too
    ==========================
    =============================

    Big difference is that Geno barely played. Wentz has had multiple shots with multiple coaches and failed everytime.

  46. I guess Sashi Brown / Paul DePodesta were correct in their assesment when they ‘didnt see Wentz as a starting NFL QB’…..even a blind squirrel can ‘smell’ a nut…..not all of them can find one.

  47. “I’m shocked”…said nobody ever. Wentz had one good season….got injured…and has never been the same.

  49. I cant believe the Redskins literally watched him get outplayed by a backup QB when he was in the same division, stink it up on the Colts and STILL wanted him to start fo them. Absolute lunacy.

  50. If he got with the right coach, he could be straightened out. He played at a pretty high level when he first came into the league. When a youngster can do that, there’s usually hope. He just got way off track and out of whack. I’d bet Kyle Shanahan could turn him into a winner. He was the guy that won all those games, then got hurt and Nick Foles took them through the playoffs and super bowl. You have to have talent to do what he’s done. The QB position is very much between the ears, so he just needs to relax and get put back on track. He’s still very young.

  52. I cannot imagine Wentz accepting a backup role. I’ve read way too many articles about his stubborn personality. Even as an Eagles fan, I kind of feel for him.

  54. It is amazing how perception of people change from one game.

    Had the Colts won the game against the Jaguars in the final week of last season, and then gone on to get blown out by the Bills, people would still rave about what a successful season they had. Had the Raiders not beaten the Chargers the same day Derek Carr would have been cut and not had his pick of multiple suitors like he has this offseason.

    I don’t think Wentz is a great QB by any stretch, but with the right team he could be serviceable. If I was the New York Giants I feel much better about a QB room totaling $20M that consistents of Tyrod Taylor, Carson Wentz and a 2nd or 3rd round pick than one with Daniel Jones making $40M.

