Commanders cut Carson Wentz

Less than a year after he arrived, Carson Wentz is done in Washington.

The Commanders released Wentz today, making the obviously necessary move official.

Last year Washington acquired Wentz in a traded that cost the Commanders two third-round draft picks. The Commanders also cost themselves $28.3 million in salary cap space by acquiring Wentz for one year.

In Wentz’s only season in Washington, the Commanders went 2-5 in games Wentz started, 5-3-1 in games Taylor Heinicke started and 1-0 in games Sam Howell started. It’s not a stretch to say the Commanders cost themselves a playoff berth in 2022 by trading for Wentz.

Now Wentz will hit free agency. He’ll likely have some offers to be a backup quarterback, but after failing in three straight seasons with the Commanders, Colts and Eagles, his days as a starter are done.