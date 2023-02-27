Falcons announce changes to coaching staff, including Steve Jackson to secondary coach

Getty Images

The Falcons announced a number of changes to their coaching staff on Monday morning.

Headlining the changes is Steve Jackson’s move to secondary coach. Jackson joined the Falcons as a senior offensive assistant last year after spending the previous two seasons as the Bengals’ cornerbacks coach. He’s also worked for the Jets, Titans, Lions, Bills, and Washington since ending a nine-year run as a Titans safety in 1999.

Nick Perry is moving from assistant defensive backs coach to assistant wide receivers coach, Lanier Goethie will shift from defensive assistant to defensive front specialist, and Dave Huxtable is joining the team as a senior defensive assistant.

Matt Baker has been hired as a special teams assistant. He played at North Carolina with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and Huxtable was the school’s defensive coordinator at that time.

The Falcons also announced that Steven King and Patrick Kramer have been named offensive assistants. Mario Jeberaeel will be the special projects: defense coach, Shawn Flaherty is now the assistant offensive line coach, Michael Gray will be a football analyst, and Mateo Kambui will work with the offensive line as the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow.