Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2023, 3:25 PM EST
Desmond Ridder closed out the 2022 season as the Falcons’ starting quarterback, but his status for the start of the 2023 season remains an open question.

That’s the word from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as the offseason begins to unfold in Atlanta and elsewhere around the league. Smith said that he thinks Ridder’s “future is bright” after watching him make four starts as a rookie, but made it clear that the team isn’t setting anything in stone about starting jobs at this point in the calendar. The

“We’re not naming any starters right now,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “There are a lot of things that can happen. We’re very excited about Des, no different than we are about Tyler Allgeier and Drake London and the improvements they’ve made and guys who are currently on our roster. As always, all options are on the table. Anything that we can do to improve this team and help us win — and to ultimately win championships — that’s what we’re looking for.”

The Falcons have the eighth overall pick and a lot of space under the salary cap, so they will have several options to consider when it comes to quarterbacks in the coming weeks and months.

9 responses to “Falcons “very excited” about Desmond Ridder, not naming any starters right now

  1. Hotlanta should trade for Lamar and write him a Blank check. See what i did there? Blank check? Arthur Blank. Get it? It’s good. It’s a good joke. It’s funny. But seriously, Lamar would be a perfect fit there (and Arthur is one of the owners that can afford to write that check).

  3. Atlanta is a mess. Reached for a TE when they had holes everywhere, then took a QB just good enough to start some games but obviously isn’t a guy you’re going to build your franchise around. If they draft a QB in round 1, they’ll have to trade this guy off for some late round pick, making the whole venture a waste of time. ATL really put themselves in an awkward spot.

  4. Allgeier and London showed some flashes but Ridder hasn’t done anything to make me think he can play QB in the NFL.

  6. and Arthur is one of the owners that can afford to write that check).

    ——/——/——/——/

    ALL teams have money allocated for players salaries. A teams ability to sign a player depends on how much of their allocated money will be spent on one player.
    It’s not a matter of how rich the owner is.

  7. I hope we keep Ridder as the starter but that’s just me. If Lamar comes or someone else comes I’ll still be watching.

  8. The Falcons are a ways away right now, but Ridder may very well be the answer at QB for them. He’s only started 4 games, and ideally he would have had a year or two more to learn, but unless they want to move up or unless someone drops into their laps they are not taking an early round QB.

  9. If the Falcons are saying they’re excited about their QB this close to the draft, that tells me they’re drafting a QB. Last year, the best QB (Kenny Pickett) slipped all the way to #20. The Falcons pick #8. There’s a real good chance the top QB will still be available when they pick. If C.J. Stroud slips to #8, he’s a Falcon. Mahomes slipped to #10. The worst teams are picking ahead of the Falcons, and they’re bad teams because they can’t evaluate talent. So, there’s a much better chance that the seven worst teams would blow it and pass up a franchise QB.

