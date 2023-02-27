Gus Bradley remains Colts defensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2023, 10:17 AM EST
NFL: DEC 26 Chargers at Colts
Getty Images

Gus Bradley will get another year as the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen will retain Bradley, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

That comes as no surprise, as throughout the Colts’ coaching search there was talk that the next head coach could keep Bradley in Indianapolis.

Bradley will now enter his second season as the Colts’ defensive coordinator, a title he has also held with the Raiders, Chargers and Seahawks. He was head coach of the Jaguars from 2013 to 2016.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.