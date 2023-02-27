Hamstring injury to limit Jaquelin Roy at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

LSU defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy won’t be doing all the drills at his week’s Scouting Combine.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Roy will not run the 40 or do his broad and vertical jumps this week. Roy is recovering from a hamstring injury and will wait until the school’s Pro Day before going through those paces for NFL scouts.

Roy played in 35 games for the Tigers over the last three seasons and became a regular starter in 2022. He had 97 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble during his time in college.

Roy is projected to be a mid-round pick come April and his eventual workout should help establish just where he’ll wind up coming off the board.