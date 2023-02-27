Is Dan Snyder simply trying to get more from Jeff Bezos?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 27, 2023, 10:19 AM EST
As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder continues to ponder selling the team, unless he isn’t, the reports regarding the involvement of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are covering all bases.

After a pair of weekend reports indicating that Snyder won’t sell the team to Bezos, A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that Bezos remains in the mix. The report cites two unnamed sources; one of those sources said that the reports indicating Snyder won’t sell to Bezos are a ploy to get Bezos to overpay.

Perez also suggests, as we’ve speculated in recent days, that Snyder could ultimately keep the team.

He reportedly wants $7 billion. The bids made to date fall short of that. How short the bids have fallen vary with the publications reporting those numbers.

And while the real news on this subject relates to whether Snyder will sell and if so to whom, it’s becoming more and more clear that different camps are leaking different news to different publications. That’s no surprise; for a transaction of this magnitude, Snyder will have people talking to certain reporters, and Bezos will have people talking to certain other reporters.

Complicating matters is the fact that Bezos owns the Washington Post. Although the Post adds a disclaimer to that effect to every Bezos/Commanders story, the Post hasn’t breathed a word regarding the reports that Snyder has frozen Bezos out. It’s becoming more and more conspicuous; at some point, Bezos’s newspaper needs to address the issue — even if only to dispute it.

Yes, that’s part of the dance. Bezos seems to be tiptoeing on eggshells regarding this specific aspect of the story, concerned that anything the Post says can and will be used against Bezos’s bid. But is the paper that he owns truly serving its audience if it continues to pretend that multiple major publications haven’t written in no uncertain terms that Snyder won’t sell to Bezos?

7 responses to “Is Dan Snyder simply trying to get more from Jeff Bezos?

  1. He should be, he is wrongfully accused of all accusations and therefore should be awarded a kings ransome after being forced to sell HIS franchise!

  2. Nobody is bidding what Snyder wants. Bezos isn’t going to get in a bidding war with himself just to force Danny’s hand. Eventually the other owners will force a sale, but Bezos can’t be seen as the one pushing that or they won’t approve him. Team owners don’t like to think that there are people out there more rich and powerful than they are.

  3. if he is and he does you can thank the media for helping him. Ironic when some media hates the guy

  4. I come back to this, why hire and pay people to submit Financials, if you’ve been told you are froze out from proceedings? It makes almost no sense. Hence he’s not been froze out.

  5. The Washington Post isn’t where I turn for my sports related news in any fashion and I don’t know of anyone who’s ever said it’s a great sports paper.

    Having said that, I want to be at a point in life where I can turn down billions out of spite.

  6. No, he’s not. Take it from a lifelong fan who has seen all of Snyder’s childish pettiness. He literally believes that writers who were exposing him long before Bezos bought the paper are somehow being told to slander him. Snyder’s that big of a weasel! I have a good friend who was a New York Times photo journalist. When he covered the Redskins, they had a circle that Snyder would sit in on the practice field and no one could enter the circle or approach him, as if he was the King of England sitting on a throne! If he somehow gave you an audience to speak directly to him, you had to call him “Mr. Snyder”. as Ron Rivera does till this day. He’s a silly, petty little narcissist!

  7. If Bezos really wants an NFL franchise, I’m sure he could find another owner willing to sell without having to deal with someone like Snyder.

